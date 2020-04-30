INEC meets on Edo, Ondo governorship polls May 7

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would meet on May 7 to review the situation in its offices nationwide.

The commission will also at the meeting adopt a clear road map and guidelines for resumption of activities.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Okoye said the commission would also deliberate on a number of issues.

He said preparations for the conduct of Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections, the upcoming bye elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Plateau States, and plans for resumption of normal activities will be considered.

Mr Okoye said that the commission noted the advisory and protocols outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on combating COVID-19 on the gradual easing of lockdown from May 4 and decided as follows:

“The Commission will meet on Thursday, May 7, to review the situation in its offices across the country and adopt a clear road map and guidelines for resumption of activities in line with the announcement by the PTF.

“The exact date for the step-by-step resumption of normal activities in the Headquarters, State and Local Government offices will be communicated to staff, our stakeholders and the public after the Commission’s meeting on Thursday, May 7.

“Staff earlier designated for the provision of essential services are to continue with their work.”

Mr Okoye, however, advised all stakeholders to wait for further communication from the commission on resumption of normal activities.

He said the commission understood and appreciated the need for timely resumption of activities in view of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states and the bye-elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Plateau states.

He said INEC was doing everything possible to observe critical protocols that would make for the seamless and gradual restoration of normalcy.

INEC had on March 23, suspended all regular and non-essential activities at its headquarters and offices nationwide as part of its control measures against the spread of the Coronavirus.

The commission said that the decision was part of measures to protect its staff, visitors and the general public.

Mr Okoye promised to keep the public abreast of developments as they concern the electoral process.

