Buhari meets Yobe gov, directs security agencies to sustain counter-insurgency

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the nation’s Armed Forces to sustain ongoing counter insurgency operations on the fringes of Lake Chad and the entire North East so that the Boko Haram menace can be totally eliminated.

Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president gave the directive after receiving in the audience Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State in the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

Mr Buhari, who noted with satisfaction the giant strides being recorded by the armed forces in the fight against insurgency, urged them not to relent in the discharge of their mandate.

He specifically warned against complacency in the task of ensuring that the nation’s territory is no longer habitable for the terrorists so that sustainable peace and development can be achieved.

This, according to him, is necessary towards ensuring that farming and other socio-economic activities in the area are not disrupted.

He expressed the belief that “the health and well-being of the nation depends largely on its ability to feed itself and agricultural production is key.”

Mr Buhari also tasked the Yobe governor to continuously mobilise community support for the military operations, saying intelligence sharing and synergy between law enforcement agencies and the civil populace are critical towards achieving the objectives.

The governor, who earlier briefed the president on the security situation in his state, appreciated the federal government for the decisive and proactive measures being employed in the renewed onslaught against the Boko Haram terrorists.

He noted that significant achievements had been recorded by the military in containing the criminal elements now in disarray after the recent operations by the Chadian Military.

The governor said if the tempo is maintained Boko Haram will soon become history.

