Expired Palliative Rice: Osun, Ondo, Ekiti scrutinise bags of rice after Oyo fiasco

Three South-west states that received rice from the federal government say they are still examining the quality of the food item after the alarm by Oyo State government that its own consignment was not fit for human consumption.

The federal government ordered the Nigeria Customs Service to donate 1,800 bags of rice each to Oyo, Osun and Ekiti states and 800 bags to Ondo state as part of efforts to cushion the effects of Coronavirus on the people of the four states.

The Comptroller, Oyo/Osun Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Helen Ngozi, on Monday, handed over the bags of rice each to the governments of Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states.

But the Oyo State government, four days later, vowed to return the bags of rice after discovering that much of the rice had expired.

Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State governor, said the rice is not fit for human consumption.

The Osun State Government said it has subjected its own 1800 bags of rice to “quality control.”

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Osun State Governor, Ismaila Omipidan, told PREMIUM TIMES the state was yet to ascertain any expired rice, as it was still carrying out a quality control procedure.

“We have not witnessed any expired rice, we are doing quality control and the process has not been concluded,” said Mr Omipidan.

The Ekiti State government also described the quality of the rice delivered to the state as satisfactory.

“We have no such thing, what we received was good I can assure you,” Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, said.

But the Coordinator of the COVID-19 Task Force, in Ekiti State, Bolaji Aluko, clarified that the 1800 bags of rice would be sorted to separate the expired from the good one.

“We have not rejected or returned any rice to FG. The state will do sorting and separate the bad ones out of the consignment,” he said.

Sorting the bags

Also in Ondo State, the Palliative Committee said it is sorting out the bad rice from the good one with a view to returning the expired.

The Secretary of the committee, Alex Kalejaiye, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that less than 10 per cent of the product was bad out of the total 1800 bags received.

He, however, denied that the state government had rejected the rice, saying that such a report was “embarrassing and misleading.

“At no time did the governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, instruct that the rice meant to assist the state to combat food insecurity, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, be rejected and returned to Abuja,” Mr Kalejaiye said.

“On receipt of the items, the Palliative Committee did a random physical inspection on the rice and discovered that some appear unhealthy for consumption, at least on the face value, while others look good.

“The Committee indeed drew the attention of Mr Governor to this and pleaded for proper guidance.

“While awaiting the thoughts of Mr Governor, the Committee members met and decided to carry out a comprehensive inspection, to ascertain how many bags have been affected on account of storage.

“We discovered that less than ten per cent of the lot falls into this category, and subsequently separated the few bags.”

He said instead of rejecting the bags of rice, the state was rather deeply appreciative of the Federal Government for standing by it in this trying time, and very optimistic that the support would further cushion the effects of hunger on the people.

This is contrary to an earlier report which quoted him as saying the bags of rice would be returned to the Federal Government.

Amid lockdown by the respective states, the resultant economic hardship and decreased personal earnings by residents have forced a great need for palliatives.

With the continuous increase in the number of confirmed cases across the states, the state governments are pressed to extend and impose harsher restriction measures which could further raise the demand for food to cater for the larger population now unable to go out to fend for themselves.

Although what is available is considered grossly inadequate, many residents would receive with open arms any trickle of foodstuff, money and other support from the government and other well-meaning citizens.