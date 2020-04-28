How Nigerians reacted to Buhari’s curfew announcement

President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO: Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO: Presidency]

Nigerians on Twitter expressed diverse reactions to the imposition of overnight curfew across Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president made the announcement Monday night while addressing Nigerians for the third time on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curfew is expected to commence nationwide next Monday.

Until then, the total lockdown imposed on Lagos, Abuja and Ogun will remain, the president said.

He said the measures were taken based on the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various federal government committees who reviewed the socio-economic impact of the restrictions, and the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Though some Nigerians, including state governors, have called for the lifting of the lockdown, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) advised the government to extend the lockdown by two more weeks, raising concerns of a spike in the spread of the contagion if the country reopens now.

Reactions have, however, trailed the president’s new address.

These reactions made 4th of May, Buhari, Nigerians, Lagos, 3rd Mainland Bridge, #Lockdownend, among others, trending topics on Twitter.

Many Nigerians were able to find the humour amidst the recent announcement by the president, and have reacted with hilarious memes.

While many tried to understand the rationale behind imposing night curfews in the affected states, asking if the virus was nocturnal, others decided to have fun with it.

Read some reactions below:

