ICPC confiscates houses, filling stations, schools, others from ex-Jamb Registrar Ojerinde

A Nigerian anti-corruption agency, ICPC, has secured an interim forfeiture of properties traced to a former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Dibu Ojerinde.

In a public announcement published in a national daily paper, on Monday, the commission said the seizure of the properties followed an ongoing investigation against the ex-JAMB registrar’s “excessive” properties.

“The Commission is investigating a matter involving Prof Dibu Ojerinde of Faculty of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State; wherein certain Immovable properties owned by the said Dibu Ojerinde,” the publication said.

The commission said it is of the opinion, based on the investigation, that the immovable properties owned by Mr Ojerinde are excessive, having regard to his income and other relevant circumstances.

The ICPC said the seizure of the properties is in pursuant to section 45(4)(a)-(b) of the Commission’s 2000 Offence Act.

The ICPC said, ”The immovable properties owned controlled by Mr Ojerinde either by himself or through his attorneys, agents, and proxies listed under, are seized.”

a) Trillion Learning Centre along Yidi Road Ilorin Kwara State.

b) MRS filling station, Sango Road Ilorin Kwara State.

c) Sound Bar Club House located at GRA Ilorin Kwara State.

d) Kiddies Cove Educare located at Buddon close, GRA Ilorin Kwara state

e) Cheng Marble factory, Ganmo Ilorin Kwara State.

f) 5 bedroom detached duplex located at House no 42 EFAB city Abuja Estate.

g) 4 bedroom bungalow located at House no 7 EFAB city Estate Abuja.

h) 5 bedroom detached duplex located at House no 46 EFAB city Abuja Estate.

i) one unit of two bedrooms semidetached bungalow located at House no 9 EFAB City Estate Abuja.

j) three-bedroom bungalow located at House no 4 Kadu Estate Abuja.

k) Parkan filling station located along Ife road Ibadan Oyo State.

l) Oke-Afin Hostel located opposite Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomosho Oyo state.

m) 1 unit of three bedroom bungalow located at House 4 Achimota phase 2 Accra Ghana.

However, a court document seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, in a suit between the Nigerian government and a lawyer, Peter Oyewole, showed that the Federal High Court in Abuja had granted an interim forfeiture of other properties belonging to the former Jamb registrar to the ICPC.

According to the court documents, in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/191/2020, the judge said the properties were likely acquired with public funds and thus represent proceeds of unlawful corrupt activities.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu. who gave the order on March 16, directed Mr Oyewole to disclose information of the real identity of the beneficial owners of the properties including: “Sapati International School Buildings and Premises located at Ajase Ipo Road, Ilorin, Kwara State.

”Doyin Filling Station along Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Doyin Gas, Ibadan, Soka Filling Station, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Gravity FM Radio Station, Igboho, Tejumola House, Ikeja, Mansion at No 14 Yobe close, Maitama Abuja.”

Mr Ojerinde’s Probe

Mr Ojerinde was JAMB chief between 2007 and 2016. After his exit, his successor, Ishaq Oloyede, remitted unspent funds of about N5 billion leading many to suspect Mr Ojerinde of corruption, especially as he returned a far less sum in his nine years as JAMB chief.

“The highest amount that JAMB had ever remitted into the consolidated revenue fund before this management was N3 million,” Kemi Adeosun, Nigeria’s former finance minister, said in 2017.

“This year, so far, they have done N5 billion and the Minister of Education reported that they have an additional N3 billion that they are ready to remit which will take this year’s figure alone to N8 billion and they have not increased their charges, they have not increased their fees.

“So, the question the council members were asking was, where was all this money before? Mrs Adeosun said.