JUST IN: Buhari to speak as second lockdown ends Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Monday.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson to the president, Garba Shehu, on his verified Twitter handle.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8 p.m.

“Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

Mr Buhari is expected to speak about the ongoing fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria over which he declared a two-week lockdown of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun during his first address on the pandemic on March 29.

Coronavirus: Presidency challenges Ndume to prove 'kleptocrats' surround Buhari

On April 12, the president addressed the nation again on the same issue and announced the extension of the lockdown by another two weeks.

Some Nigerians, including state governors, have called for a partial lifting of the lockdown, with the Nigerian Governors Forum advising intra-state movement be allowed, while interstate trips continue to be restricted.

They have also suggested a compulsory use of face mask in public places as well continued ban on large gatherings.

