COVID-19: Nigerian govt has abandoned Kano – Ganduje

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has accused the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 of neglecting the state in its current battle against coronavirus spread.

Mr Ganduje said this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Monday monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

He said, “We are in a serious problem. I can tell you the situation is really bad and scary. Because what we solely rely upon in fighting the disease is the testing centre.

“This laboratory suspended its operation five or six days ago. There is also a shortage of sample collection equipment. It is not a common equipment that you can go and buy in the market. Those whose samples were collected are still waiting to know their fate.”

The governor also noted that “the problem (is) with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Even its Director General was in Kano. He spent a night there, but we have not heard from him again. The minister (of health) too knows the laboratory is not working.

He added, “there is serious problem. We have been complaining that Kano needs more than one testing centre, right from the beginning of this (pandemic).”

Excerpt

BBC: “If we understand you, there is problem. Are you saying you are not getting any support from federal government agencies on the fight against COVID-19?”

Ganduje: “Sincerely speaking, we are not getting deserved attention. If these equipment (testing centre) are under our control, we will do our best to make sure it works properly. But we are not getting the needed support and cooperation from from Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, on Sunday said, the COVID-19 testing centre in Kano will resume operations on Monday.

The minister said this when he featured on Channels television’s Sunday Politics

He equally said a delegation will be sent to the state “to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding some mysterious deaths in the state”.