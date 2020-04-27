National Assembly to resume plenary Tuesday

All members of the Senate and House of Representatives will resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, at 10 a.m., the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Patrick Giwa, has said.

In a statement, the clerk said the COVID-19 Guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional Guidelines developed by the House would be sent to members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.

“Staff and Members’ Aides are to work from home and will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment,” part of the statement read.

The senator representing Osun Central, Ajibola Basiru, made a similar announcement regarding the Senate on his official Twitter handle.

“The Nigerian Senate will resume in Plenary on Tuesday, 28th April, 2020 by 10:00am.”

The lawmakers had on March 24, suspended plenary sessions for two weeks in order to curb the spread of the disease as well as put up other safety measures in the complex.

The lawmakers were expected to resume legislative on April 7 but the president, on March 29, ordered the lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory as well as Lagos and Ogun states, hence the postponement.

The directive was also aimed at curbing the spread of the disease across the states and by extension, the country.

The resumption of plenary is, however, not unrelated to the reviewed 2020 budget and other issues of urgent national importance.

