Twin children of popular Islamic cleric kidnapped

Twin children of a popular Islamic cleric in Oyo State, Taofeeq Akewugbagold, have been kidnapped.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the children, a male and a female, were abducted at gunpoint in Ibadan, the state capital, Saturday night.

Mr Akewugbagold, who disclosed the kidnap in a post on his Facebook page in the early hours of Sunday, announced that the children were kidnapped at gunpoint at his Ojoo residence on Saturday night.

The cleric called on people to assist him with prayers and begged the abductors to have mercy on the mother of the abducted twins who, he said, was barren for almost 12 years.

“What a country! My twin children were kidnapped at gunpoint at my Ojoo residence Ibadan, around 8pm Saturday 10 minutes after I left my home recording lecture in a studio.

“Everybody should please for Allah’s sake assist me in prayer and begging the abductor to pls be mercy with me especially their mother who was barren for 12 years before. Am begging not flexing anything. This is their pictures, help share wide. Oh my God”.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction.

Mr Fadeyi, In a reply to an SMS sent to him by PREMIUM TIMES, told our correspondent that some arrests have been made in connection with the abduction.

He said, “Yes, there was an abduction of Akewugbagold twins yesterday night.

“Efforts intensified, arrests were made and currently assisting the police in investigations.”