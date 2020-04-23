Ramadan: Look out for crescent moon, NSCIA urges Muslims

Related News

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has rolled out modalities for the sighting of the new moon to signal the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.

This is contained in a statement issued by the council’s deputy secretary-general, Salisu Shehu, on behalf of its president-general, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar.

The statement detailed the telephone contacts and email addresses of 33 Islamic leaders in different localities, across the country, who can be contacted to report credible positive sighting of the Ramadan crescent.

The NSCIA urged Muslims to search for the crescent from sunset Thursday, saying, if sighted thereon, Ramadan fasting would flag off the next day, Friday, April 24, 2020.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day (Thursday) then, Saturday, April 25, 2020, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1441 AH,” Mr Abubakar said.

While bracing for the announcement, Mr Abubakar directed Muslims to practice social distancing when searching for the new moon by doing so from “their residences without going out in groups.”

In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the moon-sighting committee who can be contacted for information and clarification are as follows:

1. Sheikh Dahir Bauchi

08036121311

Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com

2. Sheikh Karibullah Kabara

08035537382

malamkabara@yahoo.com

3. Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin

08033140010

simwaljibril@yahoo.com

4. Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub

07032558231

Salihumy11@hotmail.com.com

5. Mal. Jafar Abubakar

08020878075

Jaafaraa1434@gmail.com

6. Alh. Abdullahi Umar

08037020607

waziringwandu@yahoo.com

7. Prof. J.M. Kaura

08067050641

Jmkaura56@yahoo.com

8. Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar

08036509363

Baumar277@gmail.com

9. Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen

08035740333

muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com

10. Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke

08035050804

jentleasad@yahoo.com

11. Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje

08028327463, 08057752980

Ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng, gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk

12. Gafar M. Kuforiji

08033545208

kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com

13. Prof. Usman El-Nafaty

08062870892

elnafaty@gmail.com

14. Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salihu

08038522693

zubairusalisu@yahoo.com

15. Dr. Usman Hayatu Dukku

0805 7041968

udukku@yahoo.com

16. Imam Manu Muhammad

08036999841

limaminmisau@gmail.com

17. Qadee Ahamad Bobboy

08035914285

adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com

18. Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni

08033574431

oseni@unilorin.edu.ng, wazzioseni@gmail.com

19. Nurudeen Asunogie D.

08033533012

hamdallah1999@yahoo.com

20. Sheikh Bala Lau

08037008805, 08052426880

balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com

21. Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir

08065687545

ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com

22. Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad

08023141752

aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk

23. Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen

08055322087

crescentgroup2000@gmail.com

24. Sheikh Lukman Abdallah

08052242252

abuyatamaa@gmail.com

25. Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi

08033139153

ssgummi@gmail.com

26. Sheikh Adam Idoko

08036759892

imamidoko@gmail.com

27. Alh. Yusuf Nwoha

08030966956, 08026032997

yusufnwoha@gmail.com

28. Alh. AbdulBariu Kareem

09096369117

Donbru11@yahoo.com

29. Prof. Kamil K. Oloso

08023098661

kkoloso@yahoo.com

30. Malam Usman Mahmud

08034540120

turjajawaizu@gmail.com

31. Malam Yahaya Boyi

08030413634

sultanofsokoto@yahoo.co.uk

32. Ustaz Mukail Abdurraheem

08099370109

mikailabdurraheem@gmail.com

33. Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu

08037157100

sultanofsokoto@yaho.co.uk