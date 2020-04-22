El-Rufai recovers from COVID-19

Related News

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has recovered from COVID-19 having tested negative to the disease twice.

This comes almost four weeks after the governor tested positive to the virus.

Mr El-Rufai made the announcement in a statement and on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.

“I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection,” he said.

The governor added that his family went through the trauma of potentially losing a family member and being infected, but remained supportive.

“My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected as well. The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes.”

While he commended the medical personnel of Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed his case with “professional care”, the governor expressed happiness at the recovery of four other COVID-19 patients.

“I am delighted by the recovery of four other COVID-19 cases who were discharged last week which was followed yesterday with the discharge of a fifth patient.

“On Monday, we received the sad news of three more positive cases in Kaduna State. They will receive the best care that our dedicated health professionals can muster and we wish them speedy recovery from COVID-19,” he said.

The governor noted that the state has a lower infection rate than expected due to stringent measures imposed by the state government.

“…But we cannot let our guards down. We are in dangerous times. This disease is a threat to our humanity, our lives and livelihoods. As someone that has experienced it, I will not wish it on my worst enemy.

“We must reiterate that an infected person can show no symptoms as I did, for up to two weeks, while unknowingly infecting others close to him or even through casual contact.”

He further admonished residents of the state to adhere to the health advisory issued by the Ministry of Health.

Compulsory use of face masks

Mr El-Rufai also announced the compulsory use of fave masks for everyone going out.

This is even as he said the state government would make the masks available for free to the poor.

“I have issued another amendment to the Quarantine Regulations requiring everyone in the State to wear a face mask when going out of the home or workplace for any reason.

“The State Government is going to make these masks available free to the poor and vulnerable groups, and encourage everyone that can afford it to get their neighbourhood tailor to sew cloth masks for their use. This will help protect them, their loved ones and everyone else from the spread of this disease,” he said.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been on the increase across the country. As at Tuesday, the NCDC announced a total of 782 cases including 25 deaths.