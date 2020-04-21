Coronavirus: Despite lockdown, Nigerians still travelling long distances at night — Police

Related News

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, has threatened to seal all motor parks in the nation’s capital if the operators fail to obey the covid-19 Presidential Lockdown Order.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said this on Tuesday in Abuja, while addressing operators of motor parks at the command.

He said motorists and travellers must adhere to the physical distancing directive as one of the measures to curb the transmission of COVID-19 across the territory.

Mr Ciroma explained that most of the vehicles carry passengers in the night at the parks and leave before full activities of the day start, describing it as a worrisome situation that was contributing to the spread of the disease.

“Motor Park owners and operators know that there is a lockdown in Abuja, but it has been observed that only in the day time that the order was being observed.

“The park owners have created emergency parks and received people from long journeys between 2a.m. and 3a.m.

“Policemen and officers have been deployed to your parks yet you people have formed new parks in other locations, if this is not checked people from other locations will bring the disease into FCT, and if we have the disease here we will take it to other locations.

” But our concern is to ensure that the situation is well prevented in the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

He said COVID-19 cases that are being recorded in some places were as a result of those that come into FCT or go out, and are suspected to have the virus which they spread to the innocent residents.

The CP regretted that the flouting of the lockdown order by motorists were mostly from Utako and Jabi motor parks against the Presidential Order.

Mr Ciroma revealed that the command had impounded 14 vehicles since the inception of the COVID-19 lockdown, saying the vehicles would not be released to the owners till the end of lockdown.

Responding on behalf of the motor park operators, the manager Luxury Bus park Utako, Buruche Julius appealed to the commissioner of Police to provide an exemption pass for the leaders to assist the police in monitoring activities of defaulters.

(NAN)