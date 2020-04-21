Buhari loses personal bodyguard

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

The Presidency on Tuesday announced the death of one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodyguards, Lawal Mato, a warrant officer.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said Mr Mato passed away after three years of struggling with diabetes.

Mr Mato died a few days after the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, died.

Mr Shehu quoted the president to have described the officer, who had been working with him for many years before he won the 2015 elections, as “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.’’

Mr Buhari prayed that Allah would ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mr Mato was part of a team that former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua restored to Mr Buhari as personal security and he had been off full duty for three years, treating diabetes.

(NAN)

