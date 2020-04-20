Abba Kyari: Buhari thanks Nigerians, commends avoidance of large crowds

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday thanked the many callers who condoled with him, the Kyari family and the nation, following the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The President made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

The president expressed appreciation for their letters of condolence, adherence to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, including maintaining social distancing and staying at home, even as they mourned the deceased.

“By heeding the calls to avoid large gatherings, you are playing a part in the effort to defeat the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Mr Shehu listed those who lately sent condolence messages or telephoned to include the Executive Secretariat of the Sahel-Saharan States, CENSAD and its Executive Secretary, Ibrahim Abani and the Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Others are the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwan Sulaiman Adamu, two former Ministers, Bolaji Akinyemi and Mansur Dan Ali and an APC leader, Yohanna Dyalop from Plateau State.

He said similar messages were received from some Nigerian Ambassadors Baba Ahmed Jidda from Beijing, China, Peter Ogide-Oke, Bagudu Hirse, Uzo Nwobu, Haruna Wando, Iliyasu Audu Paragalda from Turkey as well as Kaka Bolori, Andy Uba and Saidu Kumo.

The president also received messages from Kabir Usman Kabo, the Director General, International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education, Dahiru Mangal, Chairman, Max Airliners, Abdulmunaf Sarina, President and CEO of Azman Air.

The Wazirin Dutse, Bashir Dalhatu, the Executive Secretary of the Great Green Wall, Bukar Hassan as well as the Secretariat of the Surveyors Registration Council of Nigeria also sent their condolence messages to the President.

(NAN)