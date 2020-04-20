U.S. oil plunges to $10 per barrel, lowest in 21 years

U.S. President, Donald Trump [Photo credit: TheWrap]
U.S. President, Donald Trump [Photo credit: TheWrap]

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for U.S. oil, dropped 39.09 per cent to $10.98 a barrel on Monday.

Lack of sufficient demand and storage place is the likely cause of the steep fall in price.

The oil market has seen its worst decline since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that forced many economic activities on lockdown.

Also, the fight between the two largest oil exporters – Saudi Arabia and Russia – on output cut later resulted in a global oil price war.

Last week, OPEC and its allies including Russia, resolved to undertake a cut of about 10 million barrels per day from their members’ oil production.

According to BBC news, analysts have said the cuts were not big enough to make a difference.

READ ALSO: Why China is important to us — OPEC

“It hasn’t taken long for the market to recognise that the Opec+ deal will not, in its present form, be enough to balance oil markets,” BBC quoted Stephen Innes, a chief global market strategist at Axicorp as saying

Nigeria’s benchmark crude oil grade, Bonny Light, slumped significantly earlier last week, trading at $12 and $13 per barrel.

Also, the benchmark used by Europe, and the rest of the world, Brent oil, as at the time of this filing is down 6.55 per cent to $26.24 a barrel.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.