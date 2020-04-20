Kyari’s Burial: NUJ wants taskforce members off coronavirus briefing

Late Abba Kyari
Late Abba Kyari

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT Council, has urged members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 that were at the burial rites of Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, to excuse themselves from the daily briefing.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the chairman of the council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, called on the members of the PTF which includes the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and National Coordinator, Boss Mustapha, to demonstrate dignified responsibility by not putting journalists and others who attend the briefing in harm’s way by not attending.

“Following the protocol already established by the PTF and the Presidency in asking all those who attended the funeral rites for the late Mallam Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff to the President, the NUJ urges in particular, members of the PTF who were at the Defence House and Gudu cemetery, to respectfully not attend the daily COVID-19 briefing until after the 14 days isolation,” the statement read.

Mr Ogbeche said anything other than this will further cast doubt on the integrity of the PTF, and put the little gains already achieved in jeopardy.

The FCT NUJ Chair advised journalists at the briefing to protest and possibly stage a walkout if any of the members that were at any of the rites shows up.

READ ALSO: Abba Kyari was a man of many accomplishments – Tinubu

He charged journalists to be responsible for their safety by wearing appropriate PPEs and not become the news in their search for news.

According to him, the council was still calling on media organisations to provide PPEs and hazard allowance to those covering the COVID-19 crisis, insisting that the union will declare an industrial dispute with all organisations that fail in this regard after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.