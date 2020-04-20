Abba Kyari: Borno governor, family hold post-funeral prayers in Maiduguri

Related News

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, and the family of the late Abba Kyari on Monday in Maiduguri held the post-funeral three-day prayers for the deceased chief of staff.

The post-funeral prayer, known as Fidau, is normally held on the third and seventh day after the burial of the deceased. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family decided to combine the two prayer sessions today.

Governor Zulum led other top government functionaries and mourners to attend the prayers.

According to a statement issued by Isa Gusau, the spokesman for the Borno state governor, “the Late Kyari’s royal family decided to combine prayers for third and seventh days so that mourners do not have to return in view of the need for social distancing.”

“The Shehu of Bama, His Highness, Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi, led the family in taking the decision,” the statement reads.

The chief Imam of Borno, Zannah Laisu, moderated the prayers that took place at the residence of the deceased’s younger brother, Baba-Shehu Zannah Arjinoma, who is the district head of Banki town in Bama Local Government Area.

Governor Zulum was accompanied by the senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ndume, state chairman of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, Secretary to Borno State Government, Chief of staff and some commissioners.

Mr Kyari died on Friday at a Lagos private hospital, 25 days after he had tested positive for coronavirus. He was buried on Saturday at a military in Abuja.