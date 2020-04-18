JUST IN: Buhari to address Nigerians tonight

Related News

Following the death and burial of former chief of staff, Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari is to address the nation at 7p.m. on Saturday.

Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina, announced this in a statement released Saturday.

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast,” he said.

This is the third time the president will be addressing the nation since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Mr Kyari died of coronavirus complications at a private hospital in Lagos Friday.

He was interred Saturday morning, at a military cemetery in Gudu neighbourhood in Abuja.

He is survived by his wife and four children.