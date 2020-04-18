Kano governor sacks commissioner over comments on Abba Kyari’s death

Related News

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has fired the state’s commissioner for works and infrastructure, Muaz Magaji, after he appeared to be celebrating the passing of President Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

Mr Kyari died Friday in Lagos of coronavirus and was buried on Saturday in Abuja.

The sacked commissioner, Mr Magaji, on his Facebook page wrote, “It’s very very important we put things in perspective so that we can save our system from punitive unconstitutional usurpers in the future!

“Democracy & democratic equity does not by itself strive.. It must be guarded and protected… One person, just one person can set a dangerous precedence!

“When you are all done with the pretence and crocodile tears, we will do a review in overriding interest of the Nation and its people!

“I am perfectly aware of the storm I am in… The fact however is I know what comes from the heart or that what is purchased! You all will come around,” Mr Magaji posted.

In a statement, Kano’s commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, said Mr Magaji’s removal was as a result of “unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.”

The governor said, “The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise.”

According to the statement, Mr Kyari led a life worthy of emulation by serving his country to the best of his ability.