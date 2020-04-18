May God forgive him’, Aisha Buhari mourns Kyari

Related News

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, on Monday joined other Nigerians to mourn Abba Kyari, praying to God to forgive all “shortcomings” of the late chief of staff to the president.

Mr Kyari died in Lagos from coronavirus complications on Friday.

His body was moved to Abuja Friday morning and buried in line with Islamic customs.

Tributes have poured in for the late chief of staff Saturday, with condolences coming from former Nigerian leaders Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and top diplomats from the United Kingdom and the European Union also joined in praying for his memory and family.

Mrs Buhari in a Twitter post consoled with Mr Kyari’s family and prayed for a quick end to virus ravaging the world.

“I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen.

“While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to Covid-19 Pandemic,” she said.

Mrs Buhari did not describe her relationship with her husband’s most powerful aide in her condolence message.

Mrs Buhari’s terse reaction to Mr Kyari’s passing followed social media speculation about how the chief of staff’s passing would pave the way for her to exercise a better influence in her husband’s administration.

She started trending alongside Mr Kyari on Nigerian Twitter Saturday morning, with users exhuming their public feud online.

In the course of his five years’ role as the chief of staff, Mr Kyari was repeated attacked by Mrs Buhari for allegedly undermining her effort to wield control. She has also attacked Mr Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, in the past.

In one of her outbursts against the chief of staff, who was seen as highly influential in the administration, Mrs Kyari said Garba Shehu and other aides of the president repeatedly disregarded her at the instance of Mr Kyari.

Some Nigerians wondered how Mrs Buhari, who has no constitutional or administrative role in government, could be alleging insubordination.

Until his demise Friday night, Mr Kyari did not openly counter Mrs Buhari’s allegations.