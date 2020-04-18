Lagos hospital urges visitors to self-quarantine after managing coronavirus case

Lagos state commissioner of health, Prof Akin Abayomi
Lagos state commissioner of health, Prof Akin Abayomi

A private hospital in Lagos State, St Edwards Hospital, has called on all visitors to self-quarantine over the risk of being exposed to coronavirus, after the hospital said it ‘accidentally’ treated a case.

In a statement, the hospital said all persons who visited the facility between April 11 and April 15 should commence self-quarantine.

According to the hospital management, they had inadvertently attended to the patient without an awareness that he had COVID-19.

“The patient did not volunteer information about previous contact with a COVID-19 case,” the hospital said.

The patient reportedly presented with cardiac symptoms and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

“The hospital received a call from NCDC on Sunday, April 12, 2020, with details of the patient and stated that they were on their way to come collect the patient’s sample for testing.

“The hospital received the team from NCDC and sample was taken from the patient that same day.

“NCDC communicated the result on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, which confirmed the patient to be positive and said they were coming to evacuate the patient. NCDC did not come on Tuesday but eventually came on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, and evacuated the patient.”

The statement added that the hospital has been cooperating with the NCDC and all other health agencies that have called or visited since the incident and following the guidelines stipulated by NCDC.

The hospital was decontaminated on April 15 according to the guidelines of NCDC, the statement reads.

“Though NCDC counselled that they can start normal work after one hour of decontamination, the hospital decided to remain closed and reopen for business on Friday, April 17, 2020.”

The hospital urged visitors during the aforementioned days to immediately commence self-quarantine for 14 days, avoid contacts with other people, avoid public places and public transportation, and maintain a good hygiene.

“In line with guidelines prescribed by NCDC, please note the following: if you visited the hospital between Saturday, April 11 and Wednesday April 15, 2020, you are required to immediately self-isolate, stay at home and avoid contact with people including your family (by staying in a room) for 14 days.

As of Saturday, Lagos has 286 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 180 active cases, 90 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, three transferred cases and 11 deaths.

