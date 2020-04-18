Obasanjo, Ooni mourn Abba Kyari

Related News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written the Nigerian government over the loss of the Chief of Staff of President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari who died of coronavirus on Friday.

Mr Obasanjo, in a letter wrote, “I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, over Friday night, with great sadness, as he lost the battle against the dreadful killer disease, COVID-19’.

“Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends, but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in harness, in the service of his country.”

The former president said, while praying that God will give Mr Buhari and the Abba Kyari’s family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, the demise of Mr Kyari should be a solemn reminder for all that coronavirius requires all hands to be on deck to jointly fight the ravaging pandemic.”

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.”

Similarly, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has described the death of the Chief of Staff as an unfortunate surprise, describing the deceased as a coolheaded fine gentleman and great respecter of traditional institutions, who had until his death handled his position as a public servant with dignity and dedication arising from his fervent belief in and his incorruptible patriotism to the Nigerian project.

“Late Abba Kyari was a detribalized Nigerian and coolheaded fine gentleman who had treated traditional institutions with love and respect and who had until his death undoubtedly dignified public service as Chief of Staff with dignity and dedication motivated by his fervent belief in and incorruptible patriotism to the Nigerian project,” the monarch wrote.

The Ooni urged Nigerians to take the ongoing fight against the global coronavirus pandemic more seriously, saying the virus is a ruthless enemy of humanity that must be collectively defeated.

He also prayed for the souls of the thousands of victims around already killed by COVID-19 around the world and charged the Nigerian citizens to keep the rules and regulations already set by the government as measures to combat the pandemic.

Ogun, Oyo APC mourn Kyari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun State Chapter has expressed deep sadness over the news of the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari, who until his death was the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

A press statement issued and signed by publicity secretary of the party , Tunde Oladunjoye, described Mr Kyari’s death as a painful loss to the nation especially during this time of the coronavirus pandemic for which President Buhari is marshaling all hands and resources to curb and cure.

“With the death of the Borno-born lawyer, Banker and astute administrator, President Buhari has, indeed, lost a true friend, confidant and a loyalist to the core, who gave his very best and dutifully served the nation till death,” Mr Oladunjoye wrote.

Similarly, Oyo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has commiserated with President Buhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff Aba Kyari who died of coronavirus early Friday.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party in Oyo State, AbdulAzeez Olatunde.

“The death of The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari came to everyone as a rude shock, even though we are quite aware of the fact that death is the inevitable end of everybody”,the statement reads

“On behalf of the leader of APC in Oyo State and Deputy National Chairman(South) H.E, Sen Abiola Ajimobi, the State Chairman of APC, Chief Akin Oke, the State Executive and all the members of APC in Oyo State, we commiserate with President Buhari over the loss of this Borno born lawyer, Banker and an astute administrator.”