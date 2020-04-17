Documents destroyed as fire razes INEC Headquarters

INEC Building
INEC Building

The headquarters of Nigeria’s electoral office has been razed by fire, officials said on Friday.

The fire started just before noon and gutted some parts of the building in Abuja’s Maitama neighbourhood.

The source of the fire is being investigated and no casualty was reported, Oluwole Uzzi, a spokesperson for the electoral office, told PREMIUM TIMES.

But the inferno was largely restricted to the office of the director of elections and party monitoring where it destroyed documents, most of which were not considered sensitive, Mr Uzzi said.

“Some photocopies of documents and computers were destroyed,” the official said.

The incident came barely a week after a massive fire broke out at Nigeria’s treasury office, also in Abuja.

Officials also said that outbreak did not affect crucial government documents or operation equipment.

