15 countries yet to confirm COVID-19 case

Four months after the outbreak of COVID-19 across the world, 15 countries are yet to report any case of the virus.

All countries in North America, South America, and Europe have confirmed cases of the virus, leaving Africa, Asia, And Australia with countries which are yet to have confirmed cases.

There are currently a total of 2,013,581 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 127,587 deaths, and 491,599 recoveries according to Worldometer.

Countries with zero cases include Comoros, Lesotho, North Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Federated States of Micronesia, Tonga, Marshall Islands, Palau, Tuvalu, and Nauru.

Africa

Only two countries have not confirmed cases in Africa: Comoros and Lesotho.

Comoros, in East Africa, is home to over 865,000 people. The U.S. embassy in Comoros has revealed that there is no testing in the country and scientists have speculated that it has no cases because of the lack of testing.

Lesotho is landlocked within South Africa (which has the highest number of cases in the continent at 2506). Although they have no confirmed cases, they are still undergoing a 21-day lockdown which was initiated on March 3.

Asia

In Asia, three countries have not confirmed a single case of coronavirus. They are North Korea, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

North Korea was the first country to implement border closure.

Sharing a border with China (where the outbreak began in December), North Korea closed its borders since January 21 and it remains closed till date.

North Korea, known for its tough governance, has not been open about the impact of the virus.

Tajikistan is bordered by countries who have recorded at least a case. They are Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China and Afghanistan.

It was reported to be one of the slowest countries to implement preventive measures.

In March, nationals from 35 countries including United Kingdom, United States of America, and Canada were blocked from entering the Asian country.

In Turkmenistan, land borders have been closed for over a month and earlier in February, many flights including all flights to China were canceled.

Australia/Oceania

Many Pacific Island countries have implemented a medical certificate requirement to allow entry. Also, travelers entering the country from an infected country are required to observe a 14-day quarantine.

Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa, Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Tonga, Marshall Islands, Palau, Tuvalu, and Nauru have not reported a single case of the virus.

There are lockdowns in Samoa and Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati have declared a state of emergency. Travel bans have been placed in the Federated States of Micronesia and Marshal Islands.

Tuvalu and Nauru, recorded to be the least visited countries in the world, also have no cases.