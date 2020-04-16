Coronavirus: Five more patients recover in Lagos, total recovery now 90

Related News

Five more patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, following their full recovery from coronavirus, an official has said.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor and the COVID-19 Incident Commander, gave the update on Thursday.

The five discharged patients include three females and two males and were discharged after testing negative to the virus two consecutive times.

“Today, 5 more patients; 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society.

“They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities,” Mr Sanwo-Olu wrote.

Lagos State has discharged 21 patients in the last 24 hours.

Amidst the cheering news of recoveries, the state has also recorded deaths from COVID-19, three more deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing to total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 10.

As of Thursday, Lagos State has 235 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 130 active cases, 90 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, three transferred cases and 10 deaths.

The state governor appealed to residents to stay at home, practice social distancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.