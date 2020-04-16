19 die of Lassa fever in Bauchi

Rats used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: BBC]
The Bauchi State Government says 19 people have lost their lives to Lassa fever in the state since January.

The Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, who is also the Chairman, Bauchi State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever, disclosed this at a news conference in Bauchi on Thursday.

Mr Tela also revealed that no fewer than 48 people were being monitored and undergoing treatment on the deadly disease in the state.

“It is not as if we have gotten rid of Lassa fever completely in the state.

“No! We have not.

“So far as of week 14 of our campaign, the total number of deaths to Lassa fever is 19 and we don’t have any new case so far.

“We are also following up contacts of about 48 persons.

“Those 48 have been confirmed and are under medication and they are recovering very well,” Mr Tela said.

The deputy governor further urged residents to always report any suspected case of Lassa fever in the state as early diagnosis and treatment could help patients recover.

He said the state government would embark on a massive sensitisation of the public to the nature of the disease.

He said in the course of sensitisation, the masses would be educated on what to do and what to abstain from.

“The most important thing again on the issue of Lassa fever is public awareness and that is what we are trying to do – telling the people what to do and what not to do.

“For example, we have been educating people not to touch the body of a relative who dies of the disease because one can get infected by touching the body.

“We understand the pain of losing someone dear to you but people would say the last thing they would do for them is to wash them up in Islamic way and bury them.

“But even doing that is creating more health hazards.

“That is what we have been trying to inform people that they should try as long as the death is from Lassa fever, to quickly inform the authority so that something can be done about it,” the deputy governor advised.

He said the state government has released N25 million as part of efforts targeted toward fighting Lassa fever in the state.

(NAN)

