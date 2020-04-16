Lockdown: APC admits growing cases of robbery, looting

Related News

Amidst the growing cases of crime in some parts of the country as a result of the lockdown directive, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has registered how its ‘shortage of resources’ could not permit the party to offer palliative measures to Nigerians.

The party spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a phone interview disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

He added that all the party at this point can do is to key into what the Buhari-led administration and the party leaders in their individual capacities are doing.

“Well, whatever the government is doing, it is the APC government that is doing it and we key into that.

“You know that we don’t have the resources to do that except what the party leaders are doing in their private individual capacities and we are encouraging that for people in their constituencies to support what the government is doing,” Mr Issa-Onilu said.

Also in a statement signed by its spokesperson, the party acknowledged the hardships being faced by Nigerians and described the growing crime rates in some states as the making of ‘criminal elements’ exploiting the lockdown to carry out their nefarious acts.

“There is no dispute about the hardships being faced by many citizens as a result of the unavoidable lockdown.

“However, we must resist criminal elements trying to exploit the situation and in the process inflicting further hardships on already stressed fellow Nigerians,” the party noted as it ruled against “unlawful and extra-judicial actions of some vigilante groups in the name of protecting communities.”

The APC added that a major and coordinated offensive by the security operatives is underway and urged Nigerians to join the security services “in protecting ourselves and communities from miscreants while the government and private concerns are doing their best to provide relief.”

Apart from a presidential lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, many state governors have also imposed lockdown in their states.

The lockdown is to prevent further spread of COVID-19 which has infected over 400 people in Nigeria and caused 12 deaths.

Many residents of communities in Lagos have lamented increase in crime rate and armed robbery since the lockdown commenced over a fortnight ago.