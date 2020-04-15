Coronavirus: UK charters flights to evacuate Britons from Nigeria

The British High Commission in Nigeria has made arrangements for charter flights to convey British citizens stranded in the country back home.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that not less than 4,000 British citizens residing in Nigeria had earlier shown interest in being evacuated to their country.

The high commission, last week, stated that efforts are ongoing to ensure that the Britons are successfully evacuated from Nigeria.

Though Nigeria has a total confirmed coronavirus cases of 373, that of UK has soared to over 98,476, data from worldometer showed.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, disclosed the evacuation plans in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the British High Commission in Nigeria.

“I’m really pleased to tell you that we have now made arrangements with British Airways to run charter flights for us from Nigeria. The first flights will depart this Saturday the 18th of April, and the flight departure times are 15:10 from Lagos and 15:35 from Abuja. Of course the exact times could be subject to change.”

Ms Laing’s statement was contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the high commission.

Ms Laing said the arrangement was made with a company called Central Travel Management who have set up a dedicated webpage for Nigeria and a 24/7 hotline to reserve and pay for tickets.

“The link to those webpages are:

Here for Abuja: https://etm.eventsair.com/nigeriafco/fco-abujacharter729/Site/Register
and
Here for Lagos: https://etm.eventsair.com/nigeriafco/fco-lagos718-charter/Site/Register.”

According to Ms Laing, the price for these flights will be just under £500.

“To be eligible for these flights you need to be a British citizen normally resident in the UK and we will be prioritising vulnerable people. When you book, you will be asked for your passport details and a UK address and we will be doing eligibility checks.”

“I should also say that making a booking does not automatically guarantee you a seat on the first flight, but if you are eligible you will be transferred to a subsequent flight.”

“With regards to the questions on getting to the airport, it is very important that you print and take your ticket with you, and if you are stopped at checkpoints, show that to security personnel and make it clear that you are going to the airport to take a repatriation flight to the UK.”

“Those of you who are successful in making bookings, we will email you with all the details you will need including the time you will need to be at the airport. British travellers should visit Return to the UK page on the FCO’s Travel Advice for Nigeria pages for further information,” the official said.

The planned evacuation of Britons occurs about a week after the U.S. evacuated about 1,000 Americans from Nigeria.

