Coronavirus: After meeting Buhari, NASS leaders urge better management of donated funds

The leadership of the National Assembly has called for more coordination in the management of COVID-19 funds.

These are donations received from individuals and organisations in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the outcome of the meeting between the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday.

The call comes barely a week after the lawmakers faulted the manner in which the stimulus package is being distributed by the federal government.

They had also called for an enabling legislation for the programme in line with global best practices.

Addressing journalists, Mr Lawan disclosed that the meeting with the president was aimed at presenting the resolutions from previous meetings between members of the National Assembly and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“For example, the various donations that we are receiving should go into a single account and should have a fund management committee that would be in charge of releases. Accountability and transparency require that we have that separation.

“It is also an opportunity for us to commend Nigerians and corporate bodies that have given us donations but we believe there should be more coordination as far as the management of the funds donated is concerned.”

Social Investment Programme

The Senate President also called for a review of the way the social investment programme of government is being implemented, “so as to reach more Nigerians, especially the category of people the programme was meant for.”

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurates an Advisory Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

“We also believe that it is time to reform the way and manner we implement the social investment programme. This is a very important programme that is meant to help poor and vulnerable Nigerians and we believe that having implemented it for four years or more, we should be reviewing to evaluate the efficacy/efficiency with which we have been implementing the programme.

“I believe that we also need to legislate on how to fight poverty in Nigeria because this is one issue that has been there for quite some time and therefore there is need for us to have a very clear and well spelt out processes and procedures on how to tackle poverty.”

The lawmaker said there should be very little or no room for discretion to ensure transparency and efficiency.

He further assured that the National Assembly is on standby to reconvene and deliberate on the issue of the N500 billion stimulus package aimed at cushioning the effects of COVID-19 proposed by government.

I pushed for free electricity- Gbajabiamila

On his part, Mr Gbajabiamila said the issue of providing free electricity for Nigerians as result of the lockdown, was discussed.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker house of Reps. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the House of Reps]

This, he said, will make Nigerians more comfortable as they stay at home.

“You know I am very passionate about electricity for our people. Interestingly, I brought it up today and we discussed that with the president and hopefully in a matter of days he will meet with the stakeholders on electricity.

“I impressed on him my position, the DISCOs have their issues, no question about it but at this point in time, we need to put that aside and think of the Nigerian people.

“The president listened very attentively and I think hopefully whatever the issues are, we will be able to resolve them at least for these two months and then long-term, how electricity will not be an issue. But what is imperative right now, is when you ask people to remain at home, you must make that home a little bit comfortable for them,” he said.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has been on the increase. As at 9 p.m. on Monday, the NCDC had announced a total of 343 cases including ten deaths.

The president had on Monday, extended the lockdown on Ogun, Lagos and the FCT by another two weeks. This he said, was based on the ‘scientific advice’ by the task force to help contain the spread of the virus.