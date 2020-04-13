Coronavirus: We’ve trained 7000 health workers to fight virus — Buhari

Related News

As the battle to contain the Coronavirus pandemic rages on across the world, President Muhammadu Buhari said the Nigerian government has trained 7,000 healthcare workers in a bid to curb the disease in the country.

Mr Buhari said this on Monday, while delivering his second address to Nigerians on the coronavirus crisis.

He also said the government has implemented comprehensive health measures within the 14 days lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

Mr Buhari first addressed Nigerians on March 29 during which he imposed a two-week lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to check the spread of the coronavirus.

“As a result of the overwhelming support and cooperation received, we were able to achieve a lot during these 14 days of initial lockdown,” he said Monday evening.

“We implemented comprehensive public health measures that intensified our case identification, testing, isolation and contact tracing capabilities.

“To date, we have identified 92 per cent of all identified contacts while doubling the number of testing laboratories in the country and raising our testing capacity to 1,500 tests per day.

“We also trained over 7,000 healthcare workers on infection prevention and control while deploying NCDC teams to 19 states of the federation,” he said.

With data from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) showing that Lagos State leads with number of confirmed cases, followed by Abuja, Mr Buhari also said the FCT and Lagos has the capacity to admit 1,000 patients across its treatment centres.

“Lagos and Abuja today have the capacity to admit some 1,000 patients each across several treatment centres.

“Many state governments have also made provisions for isolation wards and treatment centres. We will also build similar centers near our airports and land borders.

“Using our resources and those provided through donations, we will adequately equip and man these centres in the coming weeks. Already, health care workers across all the treatment centers have been provided with the personal protective equipment that they need to safely carry out the care they provide.

“Our hope and prayers are that we do not have to use all these centres. But we will be ready for all eventualities,” he said.

Nigeria has, so far, recorded 323 cases of the disease, including 85 recoveries and 10 deaths.