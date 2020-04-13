Coronavirus: Buhari to address Nigerians today

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians in a televised broadcast at 7 p.m. today, his office has said.

Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said this in a statement on Monday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7pm,” he said.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

Previous lockdown

Monday’s broadcast will be the second by the president since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Mr Buhari first addressed Nigerians on March 29 during which he imposed two weeks lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown ends today and the president is expected to announce an extension as Nigeria continues to battle the disease alongside the rest of the world.

Nigeria has, so far, recorded 323 cases of the disease including 85 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.