Coronavirus: Buhari to address Nigerians today

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians in a televised broadcast at 7 p.m. today, his office has said.

Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said this in a statement on Monday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7pm,” he said.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

Previous lockdown

Monday’s broadcast will be the second by the president since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Mr Buhari first addressed Nigerians on March 29 during which he imposed two weeks lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown ends today and the president is expected to announce an extension as Nigeria continues to battle the disease alongside the rest of the world.

Nigeria has, so far, recorded 323 cases of the disease including 85 recoveries and 10 deaths.