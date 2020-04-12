JUST IN: OPEC+ holds another meeting on oil production cut

Related News

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its non-OPEC allies, led by Russia, are holding another crucial meeting on Sunday to take a final decision on oil output cut.

The Sunday meeting is holding about 72 hours after the previous one on Thursday.

The previous meeting ended without the full support of Mexico, a non-OPEC oil producer.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how, at the end of the Thursday meeting, the countries agreed to cut crude oil output by an initial10 million barrels per day.

The decision was necessitated by the sharp drop in crude oil prices, to lowest level in 18 years, since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schedule of the deal

During the meeting, members resolved to cut their production in three phases between May 1, 2020 And April 30, 2022.

From May 1 2020, an initial 10 million barrels per day would be cut within two months until June 30, 2020.

Another eight million barrels per day would be cut from July 1, 2020, over a six months period till December 31, 2020.

The final cut would be by six mIllion barrels over a 16 months period, between January 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

Mexico opted out of deal

But, the resolution ran into stiff opposition, with Mexico’s surprise decision not to adhere to the deal.

Mexico was expected to cut about 400,000 barrels per day from its current production figures between May and June.

However, President Andrés Obrador announced that the country’s national oil company, Pemex, would not be committed to its share of cuts agreed by OPEC+.

Mr Obrador said Mexico would cut just 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

Fresh overtures

The decision jolted the earlier resolution, warranting fresh overtures to Mexico to attempt to convince it to change its position and join the effort in the overall interest of the global oil market unsettled by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

An official at the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday in a telephone interview that the group had to convene another round of online meeting with Mexico, Canada and the United States in attendance.

“OPEC+ virtual meeting, the second in 72 hours after the one on Thursday is currently ongoing,” the source said in a telephone interview Sunday evening.

He requested that his name should not be mentioned, as he was not authorised to speak on the issue.

The source, however, confirmed that Nigeria was represented at the meeting by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and Nigeria’s National Representative to OPEC and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari.

He said both officials are participating in the discussions from their bases in Abuja.

The meeting is expected to help the group take a final decision that would be binding on all OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers.