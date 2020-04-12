WikiLeaks boss Julian Assange fathered two kids while in Ecuadorian embassy

Related News

WikiLeaks boss, Julian Assange, fathered two kids, while living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. The mother of the kids is a lawyer, Stella Morris, with whom he fell in love.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Stella Morris, 37, admitted to raising Gabriel, four, and his one-year-old brother, Max, while their father lived in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to the U.S.

Mr Assange, 48, is currently being held in Belmarsh prison in London after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy last year.

He has been there since last April when police dragged him from the embassy following a seven-year stand-off.

Their first child, Gabriel, was born in 2016 before the couple’s engagement in 2017 while their second, Max, was born in February 2019. The latter’s birth was filmed on a GoPro and the footage sent to Mr Assange.

When Gabriel was conceived in 2016, Assange had been inside the Ecuadorian embassy for four years and was believed to be under constant surveillance by American security services, the Daily Mail reports.

The couple allegedly kept their relationship and the birth of their children secret from Ecuadorian diplomats and officials who had given Mr Assange refuge.

Ms Morris said Mr Assange did not meet his newest son until May last year when Ms Morris was allowed into Belmarsh prison with both boys.

By then, intimate footage of Max’s birth, shot on a camera by a friend, had been seized by the U.S. along with Assange’s legal documents from his quarters inside the embassy.

Charges

The WikiLeaks founder is awaiting an extradition hearing filed on behalf of the United States, where he faces 17 espionage charges for leaking classified documents.

The charges relate to the leak of 700,000 classified documents handed to WikiLeaks by former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning (then Bradley Manning) in 2010.

But the South-African born lawyer and fiancee, Stella Morris, told the mail newspaper she decided to come forward over grave concerns for his health, as the coronavirus sweeps through prisons across the country.

Ms Morris officially changed her name from Sara Gonzalez Devant to Stella Morris so she could maintain a lower profile while researching and drafting legal documents for WikiLeaks.

In a statement to the courts supporting an application for bail, Ms Morris said she met Mr Assange in 2011 when she was a legal researcher and was asked to look into the Swedish legal theory and practice.

Ms Morris is pleading for her fiance to be released under government’s plans to free thousands of prisoners to quell the spread of the deadly virus between bars.

She said Mr Assange is vulnerable because he suffers from a chronic lung condition aggravated by his years inside the embassy and has mental health issues which became more severe as a result of isolation.

She said he is effectively in solitary confinement, in a cell for up to 23 and a half hours a day with no access to his family, or the psychiatric help he needs.

April 10 made it exactly a year since Mr Assange was evicted from the embassy where he had been given political asylum, putting him beyond the reach of America.

She said his extradition hearing is fixed for May 18 after a court rejected calls for an adjournment until September after his legal team said there were “insuperable” difficulties in preparing his case because of COVID-19.

At present, Ms Morris, like all family members of prisoners, is banned from visiting because of COVID-19.

She is anxious that Mr Assange is also unable to see his legal team or prepare for his extradition hearing next month.

“For a long time I have feared I will lose Julian to suicide if there is no way in which he can stop his extradition to the U.S. I now fear I may lose him for different reasons, and sooner, to the virus. He doesn’t have a voice at present but I do. That’s why I am using it,” she said

Ms Morris is currently living with extended family in London.

She is being supported by Mr Assange’s mother, Christine Assange, and his father, John Shipton