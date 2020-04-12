Oil Output: G20 endorses OPEC+ deal, makes no output commitment

Related News

The Group of 20 (G20) industrialised nations led by the United States is supporting Friday’s resolution of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their non-OPEC allies led by Russia, to cut oil output by an initial 10 million barrels per day.

The industrialised countries, however, refused to make any commitment of their own on oil production cut.

The OPEC+ resolution was taken during their extraordinary online meeting to decide a cut in global oil supply to stabilise the market and halt declining prices.

Crude oil prices dropped below 18 years low levels since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has unleashed ravaging impact on the global economy.

The OPEC+ deal

At the end of their meeting, the group referred to as OPEC+ resolved to implement the cut in three phases between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2022.

A communique at the end of the meeting said members’ overall crude oil production would be adjusted downwards by 10 million barrels per day, starting from May 1 2020, for an initial period of two months until June 30, 2020.

The second phase of the agreement to cut about eight million barrels per day is expected to take effect from July 1, 2020. It will last for six months till December 31, 2020.

The final cut would be by six mIllion barrels over 16 months period, between January 1, 2021 and 30 April 2022.

Under the deal, which is subject to a review by December 2021,

Saudi Arabia and Russia would each contribute 5.5 million barrels per day.

However, Mexico has now opted not to commit to its share of cuts agreed by OPEC+.

Although Mexico was expected to cut as much as 400,000 barrels per day from May to June, the country’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said the national oil company, Pemex, would cut just 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

Mexico, an oil-producing country, is not a member of OPEC.

G20 endorses OPEC+

During its online meeting on Friday, the G20 energy ministers agreed to coordinate OPEC+ efforts to stem the haemorrhaging of the oil and gas sector, by creating a task force to monitor compliance with the deal.

The group’s communique did not, however, state the specific volume its members would cut from their daily production.

However, members acknowledged the impact of the deepening global economic crisis as a result of COVID-19.

They expressed their commitment to work together with OPEC+ in the spirit of solidarity and immediate concrete actions to address the issues.

“The significant economic contraction and uncertain outlook due to the pandemic have exacerbated energy supply and demand imbalances, increasing energy market instability directly impacting the oil and gas sector, and spilling over into other industries, further hampering the global economic recovery.

“To safeguard our energy markets, we commit to work together to develop collaborative policy responses that will ensure market stability across all energy sources taking into account each country’s circumstances,” the G20 communique said.

Before their meeting, OPEC+ had said they would push the G20 members to contribute an additional five million barrels of oil per day.

A key member of the group, United States, did not commit to set a limit to its shale oil production. The U.S. is currently the world’s largest oil producer although most of its oil is consumed locally. Saudi Arabia, a leading OPEC member, is the world’s largest oil exporter, followed by Russia, a non-member of OPEC.