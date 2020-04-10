My statement on Nigeria’s poor health infrastructure misinterpreted – SGF Mustapha

Related News

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said his recent statement on not knowing how bad Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure is, was misinterpreted.

He also pledged his commitment to the reformation and transformation of the health sector in Nigeria.

Mr Mustapha while clarifying what he said at a meeting with the leadership of the national assembly on Thursday, said his statement was taken out of context.

Mr Mustapha on Thursday said: “I can tell you for sure, I never knew that our entire healthcare infrastructure was in the state in which it is until I was appointed to do this work”.

Following his comments, Nigerians questioned why a top official like him will be ignorant of the country’s health care system.

However, Mr Mustapha speaking at the Presidential Task Force briefing on Friday, clarified that what he meant was that his duty at the PTF has given him a better opportunity to champion reform and transformation of the Nigeria health system.

”Yesterday I mentioned that I became fully aware of the state of our medical system during the execution of this task force assignment, it has become clear that this has been taken out of context.

”I must clarify that I am aware and has indeed been a champion for the reform and transformation of the health care system and in my modest way, I am working assiduously to see the improvement of the health care system in my small community,” he said.

The SGF also said the PTF assignment has afforded him the opportunity to dig deeper, interrogate and X-ray the system better.

”I had asked the permanent secretary, general service office, to make available to you the copy of my seven page address to the National Assembly where I spoke about what this current opportunity of the pandemic gives to us.

”In paragraph 9, I said the pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to X-ray the state of the national health care system which is in dire need of reforms and funding.

”The weaknesses in our health systems became more glaring given the way more established health system in Europe and America collapsed under pressure.

”The plan is to lay a legacy foundation for the immediate medium and long time development of the health system,” he said.

Misinterpretation

The SGF further explained that his earlier statement about the state of healthcare in Nigeria is a complete misinterpretation.

He said the statement was taken out of context because that was not the reflection of what he said.

”So for anyone to think that I didn’t know the level of the deplorable state of our healthcare systems, that is a complete misinterpretation.

”For those of you that don’t know me well, I came from a rural community. I was born in a village almost 64 years ago that didn’t even have a hospital.

”It had only a small missionary dispensary with one midwife. No birth certificate were offered so I have declaration of age.

“ A lot of you sitting here are privileged to have been born in a better and equipped Facility. From birth I knew the state of our medical health care system. I am not a foreigner.

“My statement was taken out of context because that was not the reflection of what I meant,” he said.

Even before the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, Nigerians and health workers have been complaining about the deplorable condition of the health facilities and services in the country.

This has led many Nigerians to seek health services in private facilities and the affluent embark on medical tourism.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought to the forefront the decay in the country’s health sector.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has been on the increase. As of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, the NCDC announced a total of 288 cases including seven deaths.