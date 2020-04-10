No decision yet to provide free electricity to Nigerians – Minister

The federal government, on Friday, said it is yet to reach a decision whether to provide free electricity for Nigerians for two months or not.

The ministry of power in a tweet via its official handle, on Friday, said when the decision is taken, it will be announced officially.

“Please Note: NO DECISION has been taken by the Federal Government to provide Nigerians with FREE ELECTRICITY for 2 months. If and when that becomes a reality, it shall be announced officially.

“Be rest assured that FG is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians,” the tweet reads.

The power ministry was reacting to a statement issued by the electricity distribution companies on Wednesday.

They had said they aligned with the proposal by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who urged the government to give Nigerians two months of free electricity following the stay-at-home order it issued to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The director, research and advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Sunday Oduntan, said that the modalities for the free power would be worked on and made public in due course.

“In fulfillment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country,” Mr Oduntan had said.

