5G Controversy: Ashimolowo, Oyemade, Adeyemi counter Oyakhilome’s claims

Three prominent Nigerian preachers have countered Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s viral video wherein he established a link between the 5G network, Coronavirus, and anti-Christ.

In the video, Mr Oyakhilome also stated that the lockdown was to enable the Federal Government to install 5G in Abuja and Lagos.

He told his members in a sermon that 5G was part of the new world order where some figures of authority in the world were trying to build a religion, economy, and government for the entire universe.

But the three clerics, Poju Oyemade, Sam Adeyemi and Matthew Ashimolowo, debunked Oyakhilome’s claims at separate fora.

Ashimolowo’s angle

In a video, Ashimolowo, who is the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre in London, explained that there was no correlation between 5G and end-time signs.

He warned Christians not to join Christian leaders in promoting conspiracy theories.

According to him, all those claims were conspiracy theories that had nothing to do with the anti-Christ.

He maintained that COVID-19 was a pandemic and must be dealt with as such.

“If coronavirus is caused by 5G, why is it in his village that does not have a 5G?

“It has always been the nature of Christian leaders to plant fear in their members whenever there was going to be a major world occurrence.

“The church should be more concerned about preparing their members for the Second Coming of the Lord instead of condemning a major technological breakthrough.

“It’s fake news to associate 5G to coronavirus,” he said.

Adeyemi and Oyemade’s angle

Adeyemi and Oyemade gave a vivid explanation of the 5G network and dispelled fears that it was linked to the antichrist.

Adeyemi, who is the senior pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre, said churches, mosques, schools, and markets were shut in Nigeria during the influenza pandemic which hit the world in 1918.

He shared his thoughts in an Instagram chat with Oyemade, who is the senior pastor of The Covenant Christian Center.

Mr Adeyemi said he studied how the 1918 pandemic affected Nigeria, so he could give perspective to his followers on the novel coronavirus disease.

Taking a question from Mr Oyemade on how a leader can handle a crisis like the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mr Adeyemi said people were giving extreme interpretations of the crisis.

He added that the leader’s role in a crisis is to give perspectives, stating that he studied the last global pandemic before COVID-19 to give the right perspective.

“I went online, there was a pandemic 100 years ago, let me go and study it and check it out, because the interpretation that people are giving to this pandemic, they range from one extreme to the other,” Mr Adeyemi said.

“I don’t even want to go into the details now, but there’s quarrel on social media now; from 5G to 10G and other things. I decided to check, how did it affect Nigeria?”

In 1918, there was a global pandemic caused by the Spanish flu, which spanned January 1918 to December 1920.

It was estimated to have infected 500 million people – about a quarter of the world’s population at the time and killed 50 million people worldwide.

Relating the 1918 pandemic to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, Mr Adeyemi said: “I found a research article by a history lecturer at the University at Birnin Kebbi. Beautiful research!”

“I had to buy it. But I was happy buying it because when I read it, it was amazing, it dug into the British archives, all the records that the colonial officers kept.

“[In] 1918 September, when the thing hit, the way air travel now is the main thing for global transportation and it was air travel that moved the coronavirus around, it was sea travel that spread influenza around then.

“The ships that brought sick people into the Lagos port; I got the names, the dates they arrived, how it spread in Nigeria.

“I’d tell you the one that I saw and almost screamed, they closed churches, they closed mosques, they shut down schools, they shut down markets. 1918. So, some of us now think it is the anti-Christ that is at work, he does not want us to gather together and fellowship.

“We should just be thanking God that we have the internet now and we can be relating without meeting together. They shut churches in 1918. So when the leader takes perspective like that, then you can calm people down and tell them there will be life after this thing.”

mr Adeyemi said there are opportunities in every crisis, and it is the leader’s duty to see the opportunities and not to project fear on his/her followers.

Apostle Suleman reacts

But the President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, warned critics of Mr Oyakhilome against ‘name-calling’.

In a series of tweets, Mr Suleman said: “I see many people online attacking Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. If you have a contrary opinion, state it clearly so you can be listened to or keep quiet,” he said.

“Insults, name-calling, character assassination are all proofs that you have nothing to say.”

The full transcript of Mr. Oyakilome’s video is presented below

“In Nigeria for example, the federal government intervened and shut down Abuja and Lagos, even though the state government had already given their own instructions for the lockdown.

The federal government was pushed to lockdown Abuja and Lagos specifically. Why? Because of 5G in Abuja and Lagos. They already tested 5G in Abuja and they are engaging it already in Lagos. That’s the reason the federal government had to lockdown Abuja and Lagos. So the 5G could be installed. There are other cities planned for.

I have said before, what killed people in Wuhan, China was not the virus, it was the 5G. If you say it’s not, tell us how you discovered yours. This is the reality. That’s what killed them. I told you, what the world is dealing with right now is not a virus. The problem is not a virus. This is the biggest deception in the world. It’s not a virus.

You cannot hide from a virus by staying in your house. Not after they told us it can live for four days on a dry surface. If it can live for four days on a dry surface, that means it can be borne of wind. That means it is airborne.

If it is airborne, you can’t hide in your house. The bundle of contradictions is insulting to our intelligence. It’s like they forget what they said the previous day, they forget what they said the week before.

Then they come up with something else. If you put all they’ve been saying together, they just don’t measure up. They are very unscientific. It’s unbelievable that in a world if so much knowledge, this type of deception can actually take place.

What is the reason for social distancing? It is not because of infection. That is the easiest way to prevent protests. This is in the playbook. It’s there, it’s part of the agenda. So when people think that they can infect themselves, they stay away from each other. This is what social distancing is about. So we don’t communicate.

Because we are praying, I don’t believe they can go much further before the whole structure of what they’re doing collapses, (speaks in tongue). This whole thing will collapse. By the power of the Holy Spirit, it will collapse. You are not in your houses because of COVID’19. You’re not locked in your houses because of any virus. It’s far from a virus.

Listen, I’m not creating a conspiracy theory, I’m saying there is a conspiracy. I’m not theorizing. A theory is something that is not yet proven, so this is not a theory, it’s a proven reality.

It’s a fact. Go out and check some of those streets where 5G has been tested. You’ll find that while you’re in your house, they’re planting the structure. They would not want to be seen or affected by traffic or by protest. The cleanest way is to keep you in your house.

If anyone says this is not true, let him prove it. The facts are available. The truth is clear. Check carefully, the picture that the media shows; that’s why I said do your own research.

They carry photos from China, or from Italy, or Spain and show to the Americans, show to the British. You see things like “oh this is really happening,” but it’s not. They do not tell what’s killing the people.

Two things are killing the people. The first one is where those 5G signals are being tested and have been turned on. A lot of people died. This is real. Number two, where are the people that normally got sick with the flu? Where are they? Nobody is talking about the flu right now.