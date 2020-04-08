Coronavirus: Lagos records third death

Akin Abayomi speaking while seated with Governor Sanwo-olu and Hon. Tunde Balogun
Lagos State recorded another death from coronavirus on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Health in the state has said.

Akin Abayomi, who gave the update via Twitter said the deceased is a 66-year-old Briton who arrived in Nigeria on March 17.

More details of the death were not disclosed by the Commissioner.

“Lagos recorded another COVID19 related death; a 66 year-old Briton who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020. This brings to 3, the total number of deaths from COVID19 in Lagos State,” he tweeted.

Lagos has recorded three deaths from coronavirus in the space of one week. The latest fatality means the total number of deaths so far in Nigeria has risen to seven.

The first death in the state was a 55-year old patient who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) last Friday, while being treated for renal infection, unknown to the doctors that he had coronavirus infection.

The second death was recorded last Saturday when a 36-year old male Nigerian who tested positive to the virus died at a private facility.

As of Wednesday, there are 130 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, with 93 active cases, 32 discharged cases, two evacuated cases and three deaths.

