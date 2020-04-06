Coronavirus: Nigeria extends shutdown of courts

Related News

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, on Monday, extended the suspension of all court sittings except in matters that are urgent, for 14 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CJN made this known in a statement he signed and made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

He made the first order on March 23, which would expire on April 7.

Nigeria currently has a total of 232 confirmed cases.

Also, the number of infected people who have recovered from the virus in the country increased from 27 to 33.

The deaths from the disease have also increased to five.

Read the full CJN statement below;

RE: PREVENTIVE MEASURES ON THE SPRED OF CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) AND THE PROTECTION OF JUSTICES, JUDGES AND STAFF OF COURTS.

Your Lordship will recall that in tandem with COVID-19 Regulations 2020 and as a preventive measure on the spread of the virus in the country, I had by Circular No. NJC/CIR/HOC/11/631 dated 23rd March, 2020 directed all Heads of Courts to suspend Court sittings for an initial period of two weeks from 24th March, 2020.

2. In View of the fact that the initial period of two weeks suspension of Courts sittings will expire on 7th April, 2020, I hereby extend the suspension of Court sittings till further notice, given the lockdown measure put in place by Federal and some state governments to curb the spread of COVID-19.

3. Your Lordships are however to note that Courts are expected to sit particularly, to dispense matters that are urgent, essential or time bound in line with our extant laws.

4. Your Lordships are herby directed to bring the content of this Circular to the notice of all Stakeholders in the Justice administration, please.

Hon Dr Justice I.T Muhammad ,CFR.

Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman,

National Judicial Council.