Coronavirus: Nigeria extends shutdown of courts

Federal High Court Headquarters, Abuja
Federal High Court Headquarters, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, on Monday, extended the suspension of all court sittings except in matters that are urgent, for 14 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CJN made this known in a statement he signed and made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

He made the first order on March 23, which would expire on April 7.

Nigeria currently has a total of 232 confirmed cases.

Also, the number of infected people who have recovered from the virus in the country increased from 27 to 33.

The deaths from the disease have also increased to five.

Read the full CJN statement below;

RE: PREVENTIVE MEASURES ON THE SPRED OF CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) AND THE PROTECTION OF JUSTICES, JUDGES AND STAFF OF COURTS.

Your Lordship will recall that in tandem with COVID-19 Regulations 2020 and as a preventive measure on the spread of the virus in the country, I had by Circular No. NJC/CIR/HOC/11/631 dated 23rd March, 2020 directed all Heads of Courts to suspend Court sittings for an initial period of two weeks from 24th March, 2020.

2. In View of the fact that the initial period of two weeks suspension of Courts sittings will expire on 7th April, 2020, I hereby extend the suspension of Court sittings till further notice, given the lockdown measure put in place by Federal and some state governments to curb the spread of COVID-19.

3. Your Lordships are however to note that Courts are expected to sit particularly, to dispense matters that are urgent, essential or time bound in line with our extant laws.

4. Your Lordships are herby directed to bring the content of this Circular to the notice of all Stakeholders in the Justice administration, please.

Hon Dr Justice I.T Muhammad ,CFR.

Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman,

National Judicial Council.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.