NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on circulation of fake chloroquine tablets from China

Chloroquine
Chloroquine (Photo Credit: Daily Mail)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday alerted Nigerians on the circulation of fake chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

In a statement, the Director-General of the agency, Mojisola Adeyeye, said the NAFDAC was notified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the circulation of the tablets in Cameroon.

“The falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets were manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, Astral pharmaceutical New Bhupalpura, China.

“The tablets manufactured by these companies have no Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and are in packs of 1000 tablets.

“The use of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets may result in treatment failure and could even cause death,” she warned.

She also said that the labelling information on the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, China is labelled with a fake NAFDAC No.: 028060.

“The Astral pharmaceuticals, New Bhupalpura, China is labelled with fake NAFDAC registration No. 0587612 and advised the general public to be aware of this drug.

“All importers, wholesalers and retailers are hereby cautioned to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

“NAFDAC has strengthened its surveillance in all ports of entry to prevent illegal importation of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: NAFDAC orders production of Chloroquine for clinical trial

“The agency has also heightened surveillance in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prevent distribution and sale of this falsified drug.

“Healthcare providers and other members of the public are advised to be vigilant and contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information on the falsified chloroquine,” she said.

She called on anybody in possession of the falsified chloroquine to submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office, and advised the consumer to report adverse events related with the use of the medicine, or call the agency toll free lines: 0800-1-NAFDAC and 0800-1-623322.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.