Gunmen kill policeman, steal his rifle

Police combing tthe bush for kidnap victims
File photo of Nigeria Police officer

Armed men have killed a police inspector attached to the Abia State Police Command headquarters, Umuahia.

They also took away his rifle.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the gunmen waylaid the policeman, identified as Amadi Kingdom, at about 5 a.m. on Saturday while returning from an official assignment.

They shot the officer in the stomach and he died instantly after which they took away with his rifle.

The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Ene Okon, confirmed the incident.

He explained that the deceased was on his way to the office to return the rifle with which he went for an official duty.

“On getting to a place called Ochendo bye-pass junction, unknown to the officer, some gunmen who laid an ambush, shot and killed him and also took away the officer’s rifle and fled,” he said.

Mr Okon assured that the command has swung into action and will not leave any stone unturned to apprehend the hoodlums, recover the rifle and prosecute them.

