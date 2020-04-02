COVID-19: Taraba govt. distributes hand sanitisers to CAN, Muslim Councils

Gov. Ishaku. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

Taraba State Government through its Technical Committee on COVID-19 on Thursday presented hand sanitisers to Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Muslim Councils to distribute to their members in the state.

Innocent Vakkai, the state Commissioner for Health, who is also the Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 set up by the government, said the move was part of the government’s effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Presenting the hand sanitisers to representatives of CAN and Muslim Council at the event, Mr Vakkai maintained that the items were purchased by the government in furtherance of its resolve to ensure that the state was free from the pandemic.

Mr Vakkai also refuted media reports that Taraba recorded cases of the pandemic, saying that out of the three suspected cases, one had already tested negative and the result of the two were still being awaited.

“Contrary to rumours and reports that there are three cases of COVID-19 in Taraba, there is no single case of the virus in the state.

“Out of the three suspected cases that were sent to Abuja for testing, one was negative while the result of the remaining two are still being awaited.

“I, therefore, urge people of the state to disregard the report in its entirety as there is no need to panic.

“The state government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the virus in the state,” he said.

Mr Vakkai also disclosed that Governor Darius Ishaku had directed the Commissioner for Finance to make available an account through which individuals in the state who wished to contribute financially in combating the pandemic could lodge their contributions.

READ ALSO: UBA donates N28.5m to Plateau Govt. to fight Coronavirus

The commissioner also revealed that the state government had taken delivery of face masks and protective gears donated by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the use of health workers in the state.

The Taraba government had on Wednesday shut down markets, churches and mosques to check the spread of the deadly virus.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.