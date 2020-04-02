Nigeria govt deletes tweet begging Tesla founder for ventilators

Founder of the electronic automobile company, Tesla Inc., Elon Musk
Founder of the electronic automobile company, Tesla Inc., Elon Musk

The Nigerian government has deleted a tweet posted on Wednesday via the verified Twitter handle of the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning begging the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk for ventilators.

In the tweet, which has drawn a lot of criticisms, the ministry begged the South African billionaire for “between 100 and 500 ventilators” to assist in the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The ministry was responding to a statement by the billionaire of his company’s decision to send FDA-approved ventilators to hospitals worldwide.

The tweet, appealing for help for a country where coronavirus cases are gradually rising, elicited criticisms from embarrassed Nigerians who questioned the whereabouts of the billions of naira donated by Nigerian billionaires to fight the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Nigeria’s coronavirus cases had shot up to 174, with two deaths.

The backlash from Nigerians apparently forced the ministry to delete the tweet and issue a statement saying it was “an unauthorised post.”

“An unauthorised post was made on the verified twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. The fact of the post is regrettable because of which it was brought down. We have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn’t happen again. The error is highly regrettable,” a statement by Yunusa Abdullahi, the media aide to the minister of finance, read.

Although the ministry described the post as regrettable, supporters of the government defended the tweet saying other countries such as Ukraine also asked for help.

Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s assistant on New Media, amplified the ministry’s appeal through his social media handle.

“Hello Elon, I woke up to this your tweet all over the TL, in this period of worldwide emergency getting ventilators is pretty hard no matter how much money you get, and that’s understandable! Nigeria, my dear country is in need. Kindly send 100s here, we really need them, thanks,” Mr Ahmad wrote in response to Mr Musk’s tweet.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.