Chinese nationals kidnapped in Nigeria freed

Two Chinese nationals who were kidnapped in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria, last week, have regained their freedom.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the victims were kidnapped at a mining site operated by Green Filed Nigeria LTD in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Governnent Area.

The police confirmed the release of the victims on Thursday.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Loveth Odah, said the victims were released unharmed as a result of the sustained pressure mounted by police operatives.

Ms Odah said: “It would be recalled that on March 29 the Command confirmed a kidnapped incident of two Chinese Nationals one Shen Gushen ‘m’ and Mao Ximnim ‘m’ which took place at Green Filed Nigeria ltd company site Ishiagu Ivo L.G.A of the state”.

“The victims were released unharmed as a result of the sustained pressure mounted by the Police operatives.

“The victims have been since reunited with their community. Meanwhile, Police is on manhunt for the bandits.”