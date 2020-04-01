CBN-led coalition to tackle coronavirus raises N15 billion — Official

Related News

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said monetary contributions to the account set up under the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) stands at about N15 billion as at Wednesday, April 1.

The CBN spokesperson, Isaac Okorafor, said the list of 37 donors include individuals, banks and other corporate organisations.

Details of the contributions showed that the CBN and Aliko Dangote Foundation contributed N2 billion each, while Abdul Samad Rabiu (BUA Sugar Refinery); Segun Agbaje (GTB); Tony Elumelu (UBA); Oba Otudeko (First Bank); Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank); Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated N1 billion each to the relief fund.

Other donors include Pacific Holding Ltd, Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, ECOBank, African Steel Mills and Multichoice Nigeria Limited.

Mr Okorafor listed others as FSDH Merchant Bank, FBN Merchant Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, Sun Trust Bank, Providus Bank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank, Heritage Bank, Nova Merchant Bank, Polaris Bank, and Keystone Bank.

The list also include Globus Bank, Titan Trust Bank, Takagro Chemicals Ltd, Ahmadu Mahmoud and Handy Capital Ltd.

The Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Relief Fund is domiciled at the CBN.

Mr Okorafor noted the coalition was full of appreciation to the individuals and corporate bodies “for hearkening to the clarion call championed by the CBN and the private sector”.

He, however, urged more Nigerians and corporate bodies to key into the coalition with a view to supporting the fight against the pandemic.

“Nigeria can overcome the coronavirus pandemic scourge with all hands on deck,” the CBN spokesman said.