Ekiti confirms fresh case of coronavirus

A fresh case of coronavirus has been confirmed by the Ekiti State Government, bringing to two the number of cases so far confirmed in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, confirmed the latest development on Wednesday during a press briefing in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Mr Olumilua, however, said the state Ministry of Health would in due course give full details

” This second case is confirmed. It was confirmed today (Wednesday) and the victim has been put in isolation centre.

” We are assuring our people that there is still no cause for alarm. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the disease does not fester in our dear state.

” You can now see why part of the measures put in place is the total lockdown of the state where movements are restricted to curb the spread.

” We salute the security agencies for ensuring that the lockdown order issued by Governor Kayode Fayemi is obeyed.

“We appeal to our people to complement the government’s efforts by staying indoors till April 12.

“We appeal to maintain personal hygiene of hand washing, use of sanitisers and maintenance of social distancing to curb the spread,” he said.

(NAN)