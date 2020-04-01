188,352 people recover from Coronavirus

Related News

About 188, 352 people have so far recovered globally from the novel coronavirus, according to data published by Worldometers, a website dedicated to providing real-time statistics on the infection around the world.

The figure, which is updated every millisecond, was obtained from the website by 5:18 p.m. on April 1.

It is, therefore, not a hopeless situation for humanity, going by the recovery rate, even as the world continues to battle the virus.

There are 889,213 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 44,323 deaths from the infection so far around the world, according to the website.

China, where the virus originated, has the highest number of people – 76,238 – who have recovered from the infection so far, followed by Spain’s 22,647.

In Italy, 15,729 people have recovered from the coronavirus. The European country is one of the countries that have been worst hit by the pandemic.

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in the U.S. is put at 7,531 while that of Germany is 18,700.

Nine people have recovered in Nigeria.

Recovery stories

There is no known cure yet for the coronavirus. Doctors all over the world have been experimenting with different kinds of treatment for now.

The Chinese city of Wuhan which was the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak was reported as having no new case of infection on March 21, for the first time in 24 hours since the infection was first reported in December 2019.

The WHO chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus, while reacting to the cheery news, had said, “Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around.”

A Cameroonian student in the Chinese city of Jingzhou is reported to be the first African to have recovered from the coronavirus.

The BBC reported on February 12 that the 21-year-old student, Kem Daryl, was treated in a local hospital in China “with antibiotics and drugs typically used to treat HIV patients”.

The report said he began to show signs of recovery after two weeks of care. “The CT scan showed no trace of the illness,” the report added.

A Nigerian woman recently shared an inspiring story of how she was able to beat the coronavirus.

Oluwaseun Osowobi, who leads an organisation against rape in Nigeria, said in a Twitter post, “I thought I was going to die & contemplated a succession plan for @StandtoEndRape. I was on drugs daily. Sometimes, I‘d take 8 tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 at night. My system threw everything out! Water, food, soap & all disgusted me. But I’d look at the wall & force myself to stay hydrated — drank ORS. I FOUGHT TO LIVE! I FOUGHT!!”

She advised young Nigerians to stop smoking and start living a healthy lifestyle.

U.S. tops the list

Meanwhile, the U.S. has 188,647 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest so far, followed by Italy’s 105,792 and Spain’s 102,136.

China now has a lower number of confirmed infections – 81,554, compared to the U.S. and other countries of the world.

Germany has 73,217 cases; France, 52,128; Iran, 47,593; UK, 29,474; Switzerland, 17,137; and Belgium, 13,964.

Confirmed cases of the infection in South Korea, Israel, and Russian stood at 9,887, 5,591, and 2,777 as of 2:52 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

In Africa, South Africa has the highest number of confirmed cases – 1,353, followed by Algeria’s 716. Egypt has 710, Morocco, 638, and Tunisia, 394.

Cameroon has 233, Ghana, 195, Senegal, 190, and Nigeria, 151.