Ooni of Ife claims he has ‘tested’ cure for coronavirus

One of Nigeria’s most influential traditional rulers has claimed he has a ‘tested’ cure for coronavirus COVID-19.

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, made the announcement on his verified Instagram handle on Monday, a day after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians for the first time on measures his administration is taking to check the spread of the virus.

The COVID-19, which has caused over 35,000 deaths globally, currently has no known cure although scientists, globally, are working round the clock to develop a vaccine and treatment for the disease, caused by the coronavirus.

Some drugs have been touted to cure the disease including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, but scientists and the World Health Organisation have warned that such drugs are still in the trial testing phase and should not be considered as a cure yet.

On Monday, the Ooni, whose domain, Ile-Ife, is considered the origin of the Yorubas in South-Western Nigeria, said he had spiritually identified the possible cure of the disease.

He said a divine proclamation foretelling the coronavirus pandemic came out to the world on June 6, 2019, during the “World Ifa Festival – Otura Meji.”

“We foretold about the impending rage of this invisible pandemic war, but few heard us. Please note that Efod/ Urim and Thurim are in the holy Books. They are the same as our ancient readings that have not failed us till date.

“On this throne, I work very closely with all the nations of the world, most especially the nation of Cuba. Centuries go by, the nation of Cuba hold dearly the tenets of our ancestors and rely on the blessings of the mystery of nature, and as a result they have the best medical care in the world.

“They are the ONLY country that have come out boldly to help the world. The Almighty is above religion and he is moving now, the world will now respect nature WHOLLY. Remember nature does not need you, we all need nature to survive,” he wrote.

The monarch, who has made unrelated controversial claims in the past, said that the herbal product he is recommending has been tested and used to cure chronic coronavirus infection.

“Truly, the world will NEVER remain the same again!!! To solve this ailment is through natural elements put together above all from nature. It has been tested!!! I have used it and also used it for some of the chronic Corona patients with testimonials,” he said.

He challenged researchers, both in Nigeria and the world, to make these natural herbs into clinical medicine and extract vaccines from them.

“I am ready to work with them and provide huge access to the herbs. It is real and it works.

“I have a lot gathered together for the use of mankind. I’m also currently working with Yem Kem International (an alternative medicine expert) pharmaceutical company for the packaging and distribution of these globally,” he said.

He listed the herbs as follows:

1Yoruba (ewe akoko)

English ( boundary tree)

Botanical name ( Newbouldia laevis)

2.Yoruba( dogoyaro)

English ( nim tree or Indian lilac)

Botanical (Azadirachta indica)

3. Yoruba (Alubosa)

English (Onion)

Botanical ( Allium cepa)

4.Yoruba (Ogirisako)

English ( Forest anchomanes) (Blume)

Botanical (Anchomanes difformis)

5. Yoruba ( Aridan)

Englush (Aridan fruit)

Botanical ( Tetrapleura tetraptera)

6. Yoruba (Eeru or Erinje)

English (African pepper, Guinia pepper)

Botanical (Xylopia aethiopica)

7.Yoruba (Ewuro)

English (Bitter leaf)

Botanical (Vernonia amygdalina)

8.Yoruba (Iyin ojo)

English (Sulfur)”

The monarch did not give the dosage or quantity of each herb to be used.

Search for cure

Although research works are ongoing in a bid to get the cure and treatment of the infection, none has been fully approved.

In Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has given its approval to May and Baker, a pharmaceutical company, to produce more chloroquine for clinical trial as a potential cure for COVID-19.

The NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, said the approval followed the recommendation by the United States’ National Agency for Food and Control.

She said the trial was also necessary since coronavirus symptoms were similar to those of malaria; hence, the need to give chloroquine a trial

Also, President Donald Trump of the United States of America had on March 19 announced that the U.S. had approved chloroquine for use as a treatment for coronavirus. Mr Trump’s statement was quickly countered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

NAFDAC said in its statement that the World Health Organisation (WHO), however, was yet to announce and approve any treatment for coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Nigeria now has a total number of 131 coronavirus cases spread across 10 states and the FCT.

Data from NCDC show that Lagos State leads with 81 cases, followed by 25 in Abuja, Ogun – 3, Kaduna – 3, Oyo – 8, Edo – 2, Bauchi – 2, Enugu – 2, and Osun – 2. Ekiti, Rivers and Benue states have one case of the infection each.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday ordered a lockdown of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State to check the spread of the disease.