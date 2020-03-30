Coronavirus: FRSC orders shutdown of drivers licence processing centres

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered the shutdown of Driver’s Licence Centres (DLCs) nationwide. This follows the movement restriction imposed by the federal government and some state governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, ordered the shutdown with immediate effect.

“Expectedly, the Drivers Licence Centres will not be able to process licences for applicants nationwide. However, applicants can go via the by-pass mode to process for the licence to be delivered after the lockdown period,“ Mr Kazeem said.

The by-pass option is the online processing of the drivers licence without physical presence of the applicant at the DLCs.

Mr Kazeem said the shutdown is aimed at sustaining existing endeavours already in place by the federal government to curtail further spread of the menace.

“It is therefore to be noted that the By-Pass option is applicable only to applicants who intend to renew their licences not fresh applicants. This is hereby reiterated as part of the Corps’ concerted efforts to curb the spread of the global health challenge,” he said.

According to Mr Kazeem, “the closure of the DLCs will not affect the operational formations of the corps.”

He said operatives have been deployed to render required essential services in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies at all levels to enforce both the presidential and state governments directives on restriction of movement.

“To this end, the Corps Marshal has notified the Chairman and Secretary of the Joint Tax Board about the effect of the temporary shutdown of the DLCs nationwide,” he said.

Currently, Nigeria has recorded 111 cases of Covid-19. Two deaths have also been recorded.