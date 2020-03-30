Two Chinese expatriates kidnapped in Nigeria

Related News

Two Chinese expatriates working in Ebonyi State have been kidnapped.

The incident, it was learnt, happened in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The two men reportedly work for a mining company in the area.

The town has the largest deposit of solid minerals in the state.

The identity and motive of the kidnappers is yet to be ascertained.

The Ebonyi State police commissioner, Awosola Awotinde, confirmed the incident.

He said the police are on the trail of the kidnappers.

Details later…